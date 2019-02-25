A great night for Galway at National Senior Boxing Championships

The National Elite Senior Championships was a sensational night of action in Dublin. The night belonged to Galway boxing, with four fighters claiming four wins – Kieran Molloy defending his title, Adam Hession and Gabriel Dossen bursting onto the scene to claim their maiden titles while Thomas O’Toole upset Tommy Hyde.

In a war which had the whole arena on its feet, Adam Hession edged Evan Metcalfe at 52kg. The Galway teen has docked a point after being adjudged to have strayed low in the second and Metcalfe was enraged by the 4-1 split verdict having landed some huge shots but the tidy and busy work of Hession was preferred by a majority of the scoring judges.

Tipped for stardom by many, Galway middleweight Gabriel Dossen looked sensational at times, dropping 2017 champ Emmet Brennan in the opening round. The Dubliner pushed and made things uncomfortable for Dossen but the Olympic BC Olympic hope was too quick and skilfull in the end, winning a unanimous decision.

Connemara’s Thomas O’Toole put in the performance of his life at light heavy boxed extremely smart in the opening two rounds to negate, frustrate, and outland Tommy Hyde. The touted Corkonian tried to hurt the rangy O’Toole in the third but couldn’t apply the finish as the Celtic Eagles man ran out a 4-1 winner.

Then came perhaps the most hyped fight of the night, Kieran Molloy defending his welterweight title against Paddy Donovan. The Galway talent began the better, landing the cleaner punches in a cagey opener. It really heated up in the second, Molloy building momentum and scoring heavy shots before a frantic closing few seconds where the pair traded and Donovan did damage. Both enjoying themselves, the third was the fight’s best, with big punches and goading throughout – along with a nasty cut for Donovan at the close.

Going to the cards following an insanely high-quality contest, Molloy was confirmed a unanimous decision winner but the bout could well be the beginnings of long-term rivalry.