A Great Day out in Galway

Over the Summer we’ve been asking our listeners to give us some suggestions for a great day out in Galway. We live in a beautiful county, rich in heritage and natural beauty so not surprising – we had plenty to choose from! Here are the most popular according to our listeners:

Beaches

  • Salthill
  • Dogs Bay, Roundstone
  • Kilmurvey Beach Aran Islands
  • Silverstrand, Galway
  • Renvyle Beach
  • Gurteen Bay, Roundstone
  • Dumhach Beach, Inisboffin
  • Spiddal Beach
  • Traught Beach
  • Furbo Beach
  • Trá an Dóilín, Carraroe

Woods

  • Monivea Woods
  • Mountbellew Forest
  • Portumna Forest
  • Carrabane Forest walk
  • Woodlawn Forest
  • Barna and Lough Rusheen
  • Kylebrack Woods
  • Coole Park & Garryland Woods, Gort
  • Lackavrea Forest, Connemara
  • Castle Hackett Forest
  • Kilcornan Woods

General Walks

  • The Prom
  • The Claddagh
  • Omey Island Walk
  • Clonbur Wood
  • Knockma Nature Reserve
  • Coole Park 
  • Connemara National Park
  • Diamond Hill
  • Renville Park
  • Terryland Forest Park
  • Menlo Castle Walk
  • Newcastle River Walk
  • Inishboffin Loop
  • Long Point Loughrea

Castles and Historic Places

  • Dunguaire Castle
  • Dunsandle Castle
  • Athenry Castle
  • Kylemore Abbey
  • Portumna Castle and Marina
  • Loughrea Cathedral
  • Aughanure Castle
  • Dominican Priory Athenry
  • Thoor Ballylee
  • Kilmacduagh Round Tower
  • Claregalway Castle

Some of our listeners also sent us in in photos of their favourite places.

If you have a suggestion to add to our list then get in touch.

