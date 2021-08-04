print

Over the Summer we’ve been asking our listeners to give us some suggestions for a great day out in Galway. We live in a beautiful county, rich in heritage and natural beauty so not surprising – we had plenty to choose from! Here are the most popular according to our listeners:

Beaches

Salthill

Dogs Bay, Roundstone

Kilmurvey Beach Aran Islands

Silverstrand, Galway

Renvyle Beach

Gurteen Bay, Roundstone

Dumhach Beach, Inisboffin

Spiddal Beach

Traught Beach

Furbo Beach

Trá an Dóilín, Carraroe

Woods

Monivea Woods

Mountbellew Forest

Portumna Forest

Carrabane Forest walk

Woodlawn Forest

Barna and Lough Rusheen

Kylebrack Woods

Coole Park & Garryland Woods, Gort

Lackavrea Forest, Connemara

Castle Hackett Forest

Kilcornan Woods

General Walks

The Prom

The Claddagh

Omey Island Walk

Clonbur Wood

Knockma Nature Reserve

Coole Park

Connemara National Park

Diamond Hill

Renville Park

Terryland Forest Park

Menlo Castle Walk

Newcastle River Walk

Inishboffin Loop

Long Point Loughrea

Castles and Historic Places

Dunguaire Castle

Dunsandle Castle

Athenry Castle

Kylemore Abbey

Portumna Castle and Marina

Loughrea Cathedral

Aughanure Castle

Dominican Priory Athenry

Thoor Ballylee

Kilmacduagh Round Tower

Claregalway Castle

Some of our listeners also sent us in in photos of their favourite places.

















If you have a suggestion to add to our list then get in touch.

HERE.