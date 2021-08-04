Over the Summer we’ve been asking our listeners to give us some suggestions for a great day out in Galway. We live in a beautiful county, rich in heritage and natural beauty so not surprising – we had plenty to choose from! Here are the most popular according to our listeners:
Beaches
- Salthill
- Dogs Bay, Roundstone
- Kilmurvey Beach Aran Islands
- Silverstrand, Galway
- Renvyle Beach
- Gurteen Bay, Roundstone
- Dumhach Beach, Inisboffin
- Spiddal Beach
- Traught Beach
- Furbo Beach
- Trá an Dóilín, Carraroe
Woods
- Monivea Woods
- Mountbellew Forest
- Portumna Forest
- Carrabane Forest walk
- Woodlawn Forest
- Barna and Lough Rusheen
- Kylebrack Woods
- Coole Park & Garryland Woods, Gort
- Lackavrea Forest, Connemara
- Castle Hackett Forest
- Kilcornan Woods
General Walks
- The Prom
- The Claddagh
- Omey Island Walk
- Clonbur Wood
- Knockma Nature Reserve
- Coole Park
- Connemara National Park
- Diamond Hill
- Renville Park
- Terryland Forest Park
- Menlo Castle Walk
- Newcastle River Walk
- Inishboffin Loop
- Long Point Loughrea
Castles and Historic Places
- Dunguaire Castle
- Dunsandle Castle
- Athenry Castle
- Kylemore Abbey
- Portumna Castle and Marina
- Loughrea Cathedral
- Aughanure Castle
- Dominican Priory Athenry
- Thoor Ballylee
- Kilmacduagh Round Tower
- Claregalway Castle
Some of our listeners also sent us in in photos of their favourite places.
If you have a suggestion to add to our list then get in touch.
