print

At Turoe Pet Farm we have a motto ….”Get it right the first time” , and this is what happened when we first advertised with Galway Bay Fm over 28 years ago. Throughout the years we have advertised on radio, run numerous competitions and have had the outside broadcast on site. This is a highlight for us every Easter. The atmosphere it creates is incredible and the interaction with our customers is fabulous. It simply blows us away yearly the volume of people it reaches over the airwaves. From the office staff, backroom teams to the presenters on the day, they think outside the box and go above and beyond – they are top class and we need a team like Galway Bay Fm to get our name and message out.

MARY CORCORAN AND FAMILY – TUROE PET FARM, BULLAUN, LOUGHREA.

RETURN TO PAGE