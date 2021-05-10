print

I have been advertising with Galway Bay FM for a couple of months now. From the outset the level of personal service, professionalism and quick turnaround has really exceeded my expectations. I didn’t realise the power of local radio until I started working with Galway Bay FM. We have found that we are reaching our target market more effectively compared to any other medium. Their social media support is excellent and their guidance around our product launch has been second to none. If you are considering advertising I would strongly recommend that you talk to the sales team at Galway Bay FM.