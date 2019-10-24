Terms & Conditions – Santa Flight Seat Lottery (the “Lottery”)

Please read the following Terms and Conditions carefully as they are the legal terms which you agree to abide by when you enter this Lottery. A failure to adhere to these Terms and Conditions may result in disqualification from the Lottery and, if applicable, forfeiture of the promotion. The Lottery is being promoted by Shannon Airport Authority Designated Activity Company (SAA). Entries will be submitted via the website www.eventmaster.ie

By submitting a Lottery application, entrants are applying to enter a Lottery to win a minimum of two seats on board the Santa Flights 2019 from Shannon Airport, Shannon, County Clare. The minimum entry is for the allocation of two seats. The cost of entry is €1.50 plus booking charge. SAA will donate all profits raised from the Lottery to the Shannon Group 2019 nominated charities- Limerick Suicide Watch and the Irish Cancer Society. All entries received before midday on 1st November at 12:00 will be entered in the Lottery for seats. Entries received after this time will not be considered. SAA will try to facilitate entrants on their day of choice. If this date is fully booked or oversubscribed, SAA will make reasonable efforts to offer an alternative date, subject to availability. SAA is not obliged to provide flights on an entrants preferred date if the flights are not available. The lead entrants must be over 18 years of age. Any persons under the age of 18 years of age must be accompanied by a person over 18 years of age. Each Entrant must specify their ages when entering. On the date of flight, Entrants may be refused boarding if sufficient evidence of age is not produced when requested (a drivers licence or passport will be required to evidence age). Infants under 2 on 30th November 2019 will travel as lap passengers. Each infant must be accompanied by an adult passenger. Bookings are limited to a total of 6 passengers. (Max. 2 adults per booking) Passengers should indicate at application time if any of their party is a person with restricted mobility (PRM). All PRM passengers must be accompanied by at least 1 adult. Entrants selected from the Lottery, will receive an SMS requesting confirmation of acceptance of the offer of seats on board a Santa Flight. Entrants will have limited time to accept this offer. SAA shall not be responsible in the event an entrant does not receive the SMS. Once seats have been booked, changes to passenger names, dates and flights times will be facilitated on the online booking platform only until 21st November 2019. If the offer of seats is not accepted within the specified time period, the offer will be withdrawn and the seats will then be re-allocated. Should SAA be unable to contact an entrant or should the entrant be unable to accept the seat, or not accept it within the specified time, SAA reserves the right to allocate the seat(s) to alternative entrants, drawn in accordance with these terms and conditions. Events may occur that render the draw itself or the awarding of the seats impossible due to reasons beyond the control of SAA and accordingly SAA reserves the right at its absolute discretion to withdraw, vary or amend the promotion and the entrant agrees that no liability shall attach to SAA as a result thereof. Late, illegible, incomplete, defaced or corrupt entries or entries sent through agencies and third parties will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries and proof of despatch will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The winner will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. SAA reserves the right to refuse to allocate flights to an entrant who SAA decides (in its sole discretion) has violated the terms and conditions, gained unfair advantage in participating in the Lottery or won using fraudulent means No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason. By participating, entrants grant SAA exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, videos, voices and likeness in connection with Santa Flights 2019 and for future promotion and marketing purposes and waive any claims to royalty, right or remuneration for such use. Any personal data relating to the winner or any other entrants will be used solely in accordance with current data protection legislation and will not be disclosed to a third party without the entrant’s prior consent. In addition to the terms and conditions of the draw entrants are bound by all Airport rules and regulations, details of which are available on www.shannonairport.ie By submitting your Lottery application, we will add your name to our database. From time to time we would like to contact you with news, offers and information about products and services of interest to you. Please tick the box below to indicate that you agree to receive news, offers & information from Shannon Group companies.

SANTA F.A.Q.

Lottery Information

Q- When does the event take place:

Festive flights take place on Saturday 30th November& Sunday 1st December 2019

Q – Can you give more details on the event?

Lucky ticket holders will arrive to Shannon Airport 90 mins before departure and will be met by Mrs Claus and her elves. After check-in, you will join the chief elf and his helpers in the transit lounge where fun, games and treats await. Watch out for scrooge who will be checking if passengers are naughty or nice before boarding their flight!

Once boarded, Santa’s elves and the crew will make sure you are all safe before taking off into the Shannon skies. At 15,000ft Santa will make a mid-air ‘sleigh to wing transfer’ and join the girls and boys on board. After greeting all the little passengers, he will then head off on his sleigh and the pilot returns back to Shannon. Each flight is approx. 30 minutes long.

On arrival back to Shannon Airport, our young passengers will be met by another team in red – The Airport Fire Service. Passengers can explore the fire tender and meet the team.

On departure, each child will receive a small gift from Shannon Airport.

Q – What is the cost? The cost to enter the Lottery for seats on board Santa Flights 2019 is €1.50 per seat. If you are fortunate to win seats, no other charge is applied for your seats on board Santa Flights 2019.

We will be donating all profits raised to the Shannon Group 2019 staff charities: Irish Cancer Society & Limerick Suicide Watch.

Q – How can I enter?

Entrants pay €1.50 to enter the Lottery for a seat on board Santa Flights 2019 on eventmaster.ie. A small booking charge will be applied to each transaction.

Q – How many seats can I bid for?

The maximum number of seats you can enter the Lottery for in any one transaction is 6. You must include a minimum of 1 adult in each transaction.

Q – I would like to travel with my three children, the youngest is age 1. How many seats do I bid for?

Children under 2 will travel as lap passengers. Total seats required is three (1 adult, two children plus infant)

Q – Can I send my children on the flight?

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Q – When will I find out if I am a Lottery winner?

Winners will be notified via text on 6th November.

Q – I received a text to advise that I won seats. What do I do next?

Please follow the unique link in the text and proceed to confirm the names of all passengers that will be with you on the flight. You will have limited time to take confirm your uptake of seats.

Q – I didn’t win a seat in the Lottery. What can I do?

We will draw a name from the original Lottery entrants in the event of seats becoming free. Winners will be notified via text message.

Q- I applied for and won five seats in the Lottery but I need to bring 6 people?

Unfortunately, you can only confirm passenger names for the seats you have won. Each party must contain at least 1 adult. (Max 2 adults). Children will not be permitted to fly alone.

Q -I won seats in the Lottery, but my plans have changed and I cannot travel

If you do not take up your allocation within the time allowed, we will draw another winner for your seats. Please note, there will be no refund of changes.

If you wish to transfer your seats to a friend or family member, no problem. You will need to share your unique seat confirmation link with them. Remember, they must take up your allocation within the limited time allotted.

Q – I booked my seats, but my plans have changed and I cannot travel?

You can use the ‘Manage my Booking’ tool on eventmaster.ie to change names of the passengers allocated to your booking.

If you do not wish to transfer, please let us know so that we can offer the seats to another family. Please note, there will be no refund of changes.

Event Information

Q – Do I need a passport?

All ADULT passengers must bring photo I.D. (Passport, driving licence). Kids (under 18) do not require ID.

Please note that passengers who are travelling with an infant must include details of the infant in their original booking. It is important that all infants travelling as lap passengers are under 2 on the day of travel. The health and safety of all our passengers is paramount.

Passengers travelling with infants must accept that they may be asked to provide proof of age for infant travellers.

Q – What time do I need to arrive at the airport?

Passengers should check-in 1.5 hours before their flight. There will be fun and games in the transit lounge for all passengers to enjoy while waiting for your flight.

Q – Do I need to bring my tickets?

Please bring a copy of your confirmation email that you receive with ticket details.

Q – What time does check-in close?

Check-in for each flight will close 45 minutes before each flight. We cannot guarantee that late check-ins will be facilitated on their booked flight.

Q – What time does each flight take off?

Flights times are as follows:

Day Time

Saturday 1st – 9.30 am Santa Flight 1 Sunday 2nd -9.30 am

Saturday 1st – 10.35 am Santa Flight 2 Sunday 2nd -10.35 am

Saturday 1st – 11.40 am Santa Flight 3 Sunday 2nd -11.40 am

Saturday 1st – 13.10 pm Santa Flight 4 Sunday 2nd -13.10 pm

Saturday 1st – 14.15 pm Santa Flight 5 Sunday 2nd -14.15 pm

Saturday 1st – 15.20 pm Santa Flight 6 Sunday 2nd -15.20 pm

Q – Can I bring my buggy?

To minimise queue time at security, we would ask that you avoid bringing your child’s buggy, unless it is essential.

If you do bring a buggy, please note that our gate staff will take the buggy from you at the boarding gate and we will have it ready for collection on your return to Shannon Airport.

Q – I have a wheelchair user in my travelling party?

Please let us know in advance if you require PRM assistance and we will be on hand to assist you.

Q – A member of my travelling party may be uncomfortable in crowds / queues?

Please email [email protected] and we can help you on your journey through Shannon Airport. Our sensory room will also be available to you under this programme.

Q – Can I shop at Shannon Duty Free?

Yes! All passengers are welcome to shop at Shannon Duty Free. You may be required to present your boarding card at point of purchase. Our Shop & Collect facility will be available to you – this service allows us to look after your purchases until you are ready to depart the building.

Q – How long is the flight? Each flight will be approx. 30 minutes long.

Q. What if my flight is cancelled?

Flights are subject to weather conditions and may be cancelled. No refunds can be offered in this event.

Q – Any other advice for passengers? All passengers will be processed through security screening. To minimise queuing time at security please ensure that you do not bring any Liquids, aerosols, or any prohibited articles on board. For more information, please visit http://www.shannonairport.ie/gns/passengers/prepare/eu-liquid-regulations.aspx

Q – Do I have to pay for parking? Shannon Airport parking charges will apply.