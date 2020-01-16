450 thousand euro arts programme for Tuam to launch next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Arts Council is to officially launch the Tuam Creative Places Ireland pilot programme next week – which is worth almost half a million euro. (21/1)

The three-year programme is developed for communities around the country that have not received sustained investment in the arts sector.

The project will be entirely community-lead, with locals being given the responsibility to develop a three-year programme of events and activities – using the investment of 450-thousand euro.

Tuam Creative Places Ireland will be officially launched on Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Ard Ri House Hotel – with a special performance from local musician, Little John Nee.

