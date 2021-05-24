345 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a further 345 Covid-19 cases.

127 covid patients are in hospital, 44 of which are in ICU.

No county breakdowns are available due to the cyber-attack on the HSE.

It comes as a warning has been issued that data stolen from the HSE could be used by criminals to scam patients for years.

It comes from cyber security experts on the day the hackers said they would publish more data if their ransom demand was not met.

The Government has said that it will not pay a ransom as it may encourage further attacks.

It’s urging anyone who suspects they are victims of the attack to contact Gardaí.