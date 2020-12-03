2020 Galway GAA Convention to be held on-line

print

This year’s Galway GAA Convention will be held on-line next Tuesday week, Dec 15th via Microsoft Teams, with little change at the top table for the coming year. County GAA Chairman Pat Kearney is set to be re-elected unopposed for his fifth and final year in office, while the other County Board officers are also nominated without any opposition – Vice Chairman John Moylan, Secretary Seamus O’Grady, Assistant Secretary Michael McMahon, Treasurer Mike Burke, PRO Seamus Finnerty, Irish Language Officer Siobhan Walsh, Coaching & Development Officer John Tobin, Central Council Delegate Mattie Kilroy and Connacht Council Delegates Tommy Kelly and Christy Browne. The only contest will be for the position of Assistant Treasurer, where Seamus Connolly (Kilconly) has completed his five year term, and will see Michael Ryder of Corofin up against Mark Brennan from Turloughmore. The election will be held in advance of the meeting after clubs have cast their ballots and the result announced on the night. Each club will be allowed to have three delegates participate in the virtual meeting so, in theory, over 260 people could log on to the Convention on Tuesday week.

Treasurer Mike Burke is expected to give details of the financial success of the live streaming of Galway club football and hurling games during the year, which helped in some way to offset the huge loss of revenue from having little or no gate receipts.