19 reports of possible COVID-19 breaches in Galway food outlets between March and July

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the public made 19 reports over possible breaches of COVID-19 rules in food outlets in Galway between March and July.

New HSE figures show the Environmental Health Service responded to 330 queries nationwide in retail outlets and takeaways over the period.

At 19, Galway recorded the fifth highest number of reports – behind Limerick with 20, Wexford with 28, Cork with 32 and Dublin at 76.

Meanwhile, the wider Connacht region recorded 47 possible breaches between March and July.

The Irish Times reports that the HSE received an average of 48 reports a month concerning food establishments in March, April, May and June.