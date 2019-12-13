17 arrested in Galway for driving under the influence this month

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

According to Garda figures, 17 people have been arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant within the Galway Division in the last two weeks.

On average over two people a day have been arrested for the offence since the Christmas Road Safety Campaign started on 29th of November.

Nationally over 300 people have been arrested since the Christmas campaign began.

264 of these have been detected driving under the influence of alcohol, while 37 persons were found to be under the influence of drugs.

136 people have lost their lives on Irish roads this year, which is an increase of 8 deaths on the same period last year.

Cathaoirleach of the County Joint Policing Committee Councillor Jim Cuddy says drivers have had sufficient warnings and should know better.