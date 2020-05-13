12 times increase in number of homeless families in Galway in 5 year period

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of families in Galway who have accessed emergency accommodation in the first quarter of 2020 is over 12 times higher than the same period five years ago

Figures released by Cope Galway show that in the first three months of this year, 88 families including 192 children, accessed homeless services in Galway, compared to just seven families including 15 children in 2015.

Meanwhile, it’s understood 80 single people are currently accessing emergency accommodation across Galway at any one time, compared to on average 35 individuals in 2015.

This follows a report this week by Focus Ireland and Trinity College Dublin, that shows the number of homeless families across the country has increased by 350 percent since 2014.

CEO of Cope Galway Martin O'Connor told Galway Talks that the situation has started to improve recently however