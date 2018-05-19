15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

UHG to play key role in expansion of national study on bowel disease

By GBFM News
May 19, 2018

Time posted: 12:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway will play a significant role in the major expansion of a cutting-edge national research project into Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

It’s one of six additional sites across the country taking part in an ongoing study being undertaken by Genomics Medicine Ireland.

Over 20 thousand people in Ireland are living with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases – or IBD – which primarily affects adults in the prime of their life.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
