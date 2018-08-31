UHG second most overcrowded hospital nationwide during August

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway was one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country this month.

That’s according to new figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The report also shows that the past few weeks are the worst on record for Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

619 people have waited on trolleys at UHG this month – the second highest figure in the country behind University Hospital Limerick.

While it’s a marginal improvement on the figure for July, which stood at 643, it’s a major contributing factor in what the IMO calls ‘record breaking’ numbers nationwide during August.

It was a particularly bad month for Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinsloe – where 162 people have waited on trolleys in recent weeks.

That’s the highest number experienced at the facility in over 10 years by a significant margin.

The INMO says nationally, almost 8 thousand patients were forced to wait on chairs or trolleys this month – an increase of 2% on the same time last year.

Tony Fitzpatrick of the INMO says the problem is not getting any better and says filling vacant posts is a major problem as we head towards the winter months.

The INMO will meet the HSE and the Department of Health at the Workplace Relations Commission next week to discuss staffing and overcrowding.