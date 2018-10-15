15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

UHG most overcrowded hospital nationwide

By GBFM News
October 15, 2018

Time posted: 11:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is the most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show there are currently 50 people on trolleys awaiting admission.

It’s the highest figure nationwide – followed by Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick.

Nationally, 429 patients are waiting for a bed at hospitals across the country today.

According to the INMO, 290 of those are waiting in emergency departments while 139 are in wards.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
NUIG launches campaign in bid to secure future of third level education
Course for journalism graduates on news broadcasting on radio
October 15, 2018
Gardai not treating discovery of body at City Hall as suspicious
October 15, 2018
90 per cent of city rental properties inspected fail to meet standards
October 15, 2018
Course for journalism graduates on news broadcasting on radio

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 15, 2018
More Handball success for Galway
October 15, 2018
Huge weekend ahead in Galway club football
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK