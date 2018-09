Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 50 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today – the second highest figure nationwide.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

They show the figures for UHG are just below University Hospital Limerick, at 52 – and South Tipperary General Hospital at 37.

Nationally, 456 patients are on trolleys today awaiting admission – an increase of 6 percent on the same day last year.