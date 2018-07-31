15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

UHG cardio-thoracic intensive care unit reopens after leak repairs

By GBFM News
July 31, 2018

Time posted: 4:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The cardio-thoracic intensive care unit at UHG is reopening today after it was forced to close due to a roof leak.

The closure was implemented earlier this month due to an issue with guttering above the plant room roof over Block 2C.

This had resulted in a leakage of water into the ICU building.

Management at the hospital had opened one additional bed in the main ICU and two other beds in another floor to support critical care capacity as repairs were carried out.

The unit reopens today.

