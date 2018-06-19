15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

UHG and Portiuncula under pressure with trolley numbers

By GBFM News
June 19, 2018

Time posted: 12:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Accident & Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway is under increasing pressure again today.(19/6)

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 46 people waiting on trolleys at the emergency department this afternoon.

It’s the second highest figure in the country for trolley numbers today, just behind University Hospital Limerick.

Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe is also experiencing pressure at its A&E Department today with 14 people waiting on trolleys.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
