UHG among the most overcrowded hospitals in the country today

By GBFM News
March 12, 2018

Time posted: 3:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Over-crowding levels at hospitals across the country have reached a new record today – with 714 people waiting for beds.

According to the INMO, the worst affected is University Hospital Limerick where 80 patients are on trolleys followed by University Hospital Galway which has 45.

UHG has regularly featured as one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country in terms of trolley figures.

It comes as over 600 people were waiting for beds every day last week.

The General Secretary of the INMO Phil Ni’Sheaghda claims this situation could have been avoided.

