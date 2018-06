The Galway Senior Camogie Team made it two wins from two in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championship with an impressive 4-12 to 0-8 win over Waterford in Kenny Park on Saturday.

Match Report from Tommy Devane

After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway manager Cathal Murray

Tommy then spoke to Player of the Match Carrie Dolan

The Galway Intermediate Team drew their opening game of the championship with Tipperary 3-11 to 2-14.

Tommy Devane Reports