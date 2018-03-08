15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Two students hospitalised following substance related incident at NUI Galway

By GBFM News
March 8, 2018

Time posted: 12:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two students have been hospitalised following a substance-related emergency at NUI Galway last evening.

The alarm was raised about the condition of the two male students in their early twenties yesterday evening.

The university put its emergency response protocol in place, and emergency services were called to Corrib Village

The students required medical care at the scene before being taken to UHG as a precaution – one of the young men remains in hospital today, but his condition is not life threatening.

The university is working to support both families, and any students affected by the incident.

NUI Galway is advising students who are aware of someone who may have taken a substance or had a bad reaction to seek help.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Government to meet Galway business campaigners over insurance concerns
Glenamaddy solar farm developers object to council fees
March 8, 2018
County council refuses permission for new housing in Moycullen
March 8, 2018
UHG most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today
March 8, 2018
Minister accused of being ‘out of touch’ with Connemara seaweed farmers

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 8, 2018
Connacht Schools Cup Final Details Released
March 8, 2018
LGFA and TG4 confirm LIVE Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup final coverage on YouTube
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK