Two students hospitalised following substance related incident at NUI Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two students have been hospitalised following a substance-related emergency at NUI Galway last evening.

The alarm was raised about the condition of the two male students in their early twenties yesterday evening.

The university put its emergency response protocol in place, and emergency services were called to Corrib Village

The students required medical care at the scene before being taken to UHG as a precaution – one of the young men remains in hospital today, but his condition is not life threatening.

The university is working to support both families, and any students affected by the incident.

NUI Galway is advising students who are aware of someone who may have taken a substance or had a bad reaction to seek help.