Two men released and file to be sent to DPP over serious city assault

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men have been released without charge and a file is to be sent to the DPP over a serious assault in the city.

The incident happened at around 3 o’clock yesterday morning at Riverside, Woodquay and Gardai remained at the scene until around 10am.

The victim, a man in his 40’s, suffered serious injuries during the assault and was taken to University Hospital Galway.

Two young men – both aged in their teens – were arrested at the scene and taken to Mill Street Garda Station.

They’ve since been released and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.