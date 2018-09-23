15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Two men released and file to be sent to DPP over serious city assault

By GBFM News
September 23, 2018

Time posted: 11:50 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men have been released without charge and a file is to be sent to the DPP over a serious assault in the city.

The incident happened at around 3 o’clock yesterday morning at Riverside, Woodquay and Gardai remained at the scene until around 10am.

The victim, a man in his 40’s, suffered serious injuries during the assault and was taken to University Hospital Galway.

Two young men – both aged in their teens – were arrested at the scene and taken to Mill Street Garda Station.

They’ve since been released and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
