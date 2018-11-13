Two men appear in court over fist fight on road in Renmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men have appeared before Galway District Court in connection with a fist fight recorded outside the new Regional Garda Headquarters in Renmore, which became a viral hit on Youtube recently.

26 year-old, John Maughan of 62 Renville Park, Oranmore, and 35 year-old Patrick Maughan of 122 Laurel Park, Newcastle, were both arrested last Friday morning.

At Galway District Court last evening, Judge Mary Fahy remanded John Maughan and Patrick Maughan on continuing bail to appear back before her court again on December 12th.

