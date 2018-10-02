Two Galwegians off to Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires this week

TEAM Ireland will be represented by a talented group of 16 athletes in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires which starts on Saturday Oct 6th and runduntil October 18th. The Irish team fly out tomorrow (Wednesday) and included in the squad of 16 are David Kitt from Mountbellew and Emma Slevin from Renmore who will compete in Golf and Gymnastics respectively. Both David and Emma came into studio last night to chat to Gerry Murphy, George McDonagh and Barry Cullinane on our Monday night sports show ‘Over the Line’…

Included in Team Ireland is Sligo’s 2017 World Junior 100m breaststroke champion Mona McSharry who will compete in 50m/100m/200m breaststroke and 50m freestyle. Nhat Nguyen will be Ireland’s first badminton player to compete at this level and is also the team’s most recent international medallist. Boxers Dean Clancy (Sligo), Dearbhla Rooney (Leitrim) and Lauren Kelly (Offaly) also won medals at European Youths this year. Karate only became an Olympic sport in 2016 so Sean McCarthy-Crean (Cork), who won Karate O.N.A.K.A.I’s first European medal (silver) in Russia last February, is breaking new ground, as will golfers Lauren Crowley Walsh (Kildare) and David Kitt (Galway) when they compete in the mixed team event (as well as individually).

Tanya Watson and Emma Slevin are also Ireland’s first diver and gymnast to compete at this level.

The quadrennial Youth Olympics are for athletes aged 15-18 and feature over 4,000 of the most talented young athletes in the world in 32-plus sports. This is their third edition and they’re designed to give aspiring Olympians the sort of ultra-competitive, multi-sport experience they may face in the future.