Two Galway Players To Feature Tomorrow When Underdogs Face All-Ireland Champions

The TG4 Underdogs (Sponsored by Supermacs) will take on Dublin in a challenge game under the lights in Parnell Park tomorrow night with the game being broadcast live on TG4. Throw in at 7.45pm.

Team managers former Galway Captain Ray Silke, former Cork Ladies Footballer Valerie Mulcahy and former Kerry footballer Paul Galvin selected the best of the bunch and they’ve trained the aspiring club players hard with challenge games and training camps over the last few weeks.

There are two Galway Club players in the squad in St James’ Fintan Ó Cuanaigh and Corofin’s Enda Fleming. Enda has been named on the panel while Fintan will be starting tomorrow night.

Fintan joined John Mulligan in Studio to talk about tomorrow night’s game and the Underdog journey.

The Underdogs panel of 29 to face Dublin tomorrow night (Throw in – 7.45pm)



Adam Wilson (Scoil Uí Chonaill, Co. Dublin),

Anthony Durney (Moorefield GAA, Co. Kildare)

Blake Forkan (St. Eunan’s, Co. Donegal originally from Killtimagh, Co. Mayo)

Calum Gallagher (Naomh Bríd, Co. Donegal)

Ciarán Mac Fhearghusa (Na Gaeil Óga, Co. Dublin)

Colm Flynn (Ballymahon GAA, Co. Longford)

Conor McKenna (Éire Óg Doire Achaidh, Co. Antrim)

Cormac Doohan (Ballaghaderreen GAA, Co. Roscommon)

Daragh Murrin (Duninkeely, Co. Donegal)

Darragh O’Shea (Ballydonoghue GAA, Co. Kerry)

DJ Murphy (Gneeveguilla GAA, Co. Kerry)

Eamon O’Donoghue (Padraig Pearses, Co. Roscommon)

Enda Fleming (Corofin, Co. Galway)

Fintan Ó Cuanaigh (St. James, Co. Galway)

Gary O’Daly (St. Mary’s, Co. Leitrim)

Graham Heavey (Ballyboden St. Enda’s, Co. Dublin)

Michael Molloy (John Mitchel’s Liverpool originally from Co.Donegal)

Micheál McCarville (Scotstown GAA, Co. Monaghan)

Niall Canning (Drumcliff Rosses Point, Co. Sligo)

Nigel Rabbitt (Northern Gaels, Co. Longford)

Richie Greene (Athlone GAA, Co. Westmeath)

Ronan O’Neill (Derrytresk GFC, Co. Tyrone)

Ruairi Cunningham (Clonmore Robert Emmets, Co. Armagh)

Ryan Treanor (Thomas Clarke’s, Co. Tyrone)

Sam McCurdy (O’Dwyers GAA, Co. Dublin)

Seán Brady (St. Treas Ballymaguigan, Co. Derry)

Stephen Harford (Round Towers, Co. Dublin)

Steven Scallan (O’Loughlin Gaels, Co. Kilkenny)

Trevor Murtagh (St. Barry’s, Co. Roscommon)