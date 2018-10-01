Two Galway players hoping to make TG4 ‘Underdogs’ squad

Two young Galway men will attempt to make the final cut and the Underdogs team that will play All Ireland Champions, Dublin. Fintan O Cuanaigh from An Spidéal and St James’ GAA Clubs will be hoping to secure a final spot in the midfield position and Enda Fleming from Corofin is looking at making the cut in either the half back or half forward lines.

Supermac’s has announced that it will sponsor Underdogs on TG4. The GAA show returned to screens recently after a 10-year absence and the producers are on the lookout for the next big stars. Players are put through their paces on the show by 3 All Ireland winning players – Galway’s Ray Silke, Kerry’s Paul Galvin and Cork’s Valerie Mulcahy.

This series follows unknown players, as they are trained and mentored by the coaches before they face the All Ireland Champions, Dublin, in October. The previous series of Underdogs was responsible for launching many present inter-county stars and All-Ireland winners’ careers including Kerry’s Kieran Donaghy and Cork’s Pearse O’Neill.

Supermac’s Managing Director, Pat McDonagh said “We were delighted to get the opportunity to be involved with this show as Supermac’s is synonymous with the GAA having sponsored teams throughout the country for the last 40 years. Our 28-year relationship with Galway GAA is one of the longest inter-county relationships in the GAA. Becoming an inter-county player is a privilege only a few individuals get to achieve and there are many great players that never quite make it to that level. The great thing about Underdogs is that it gives those players a 2nd chance and what better way to prove themselves that to pit themselves against the best team in the country – The Dubs,” Mr. McDonagh said.

The programme airs every Thursday at 9:30pm and repeated on Saturdays at 7.45pm on TG4 with the final set to take place mid-October where The Underdogs will take on All Ireland Champions Dublin.