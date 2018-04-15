Two for Galway and one for Cavan as three Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools champions crowned

By Jackie Cahill

LORETO Cavan claimed an historic Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools senior A title on Saturday – as Galway schools landed a senior double over the weekend.

On Saturday, meanwhile, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir (Claregalway) put seven goals past Scoil Mhuire Trim (Meath) during the course of a 7-9 to 2-7 victory in Kinnegad, to clinch the senior C title.

And on Sunday, Glenamaddy added another title for Galway when they defeated Presentation, Thurles, (Tipperary) by 5-13 to 2-7 in the senior B decider.

Two second half goals from Muireann Cusack proved key as Loreto, Cavan claimed their first ever Lidl All-Ireland PPS Senior A Ladies football title at Coralstown-Kinnegad on Saturday.

Cora Maher’s early goal helped Loreto Clonmel (Tipperary) into an early 1-1 to 0-0 lead but their Cavan namesakes came roaring back.

A goal from player of the match Lauren McVeety five minutes before half-time had Loreto Cavan on terms before Clonmel edged 1-3 to 1-2 clear by half-time.

But Cusack took the game by the scruff of the neck after the break and with Loreto also in action against Intermediate School Killorglin (Kerry) in next Friday’s Junior A decider, a glorious double could be on the cards.

If Loreto do claim a second title, they’ll emulate Limerick’s John the Baptist in 2017, who landed a senior A/junior A double.

There’s also a double dream in the offing for Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, who have a junior B final against St Brigid’s, Killarney, next Saturday.

En route to senior C glory against Scoil Mhuire, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir held their opponents scoreless in the second half, and scored an unanswered 6-8 to come from behind and claim the win.

Trim were 2-7 to 1-2 clear at half-time before the floodgates opened.

When the dust settled, Shauna Brennan and Niamh Moran had scored braces of goals each for Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, there was a 1-3 haul for Eimear Mitchell, while Sinead Donovan and Kate Slevin also raised green flags.

Leah Dennehy netted twice for Scoil Mhuire but Colaiste Bhaile Chláir, captained by Gemma Coll and with Slevin producing a player of the match display, completed the first half of a potential double.

On Sunday, purple scoring patches either side of half-time sealed the senior B silverware for Glenamaddy.

Ailish Morrissey struck two majors in a five-minutes spell that saw the Galway side overturn a four-point deficit, before Lynsey Noone’s first strike after the restart put distance between the teams.

Casey Hennessy netted twice for Presentation Thurles and those goals helped to establish an early 2-2 to 0-4 lead for the Tipperary side.

But Morrissey grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck to haul her team back into contention and at the break, Glenamaddy were 2-7 to 2-3 clear.

Noone found the net for Glenamaddy after the break and further goals followed from Noone, who completed her own brace, and Aisling Ward.

Results:

Lidl All-Ireland PPS Senior A final

Loreto (Cavan) 3-5 Loreto Clonmel (Tipperary) 1-7

Lidl All-Ireland PPS Senior B final

Glenamaddy Community School 5-13 Presentation Thurles 2-7

Lidl All-Ireland PPS Senior C final

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir 7-9 Scoil Mhuire Trim 2-7