Two more county garda stations to be upgraded

March 21, 2018

Loughrea and Gort garda stations are set to be upgraded.

The move follows a recent upgrade carried out at Tuam garda station, while ongoing refurbishment works at Ballinasloe garda station are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Galway East Independent T.D Seán Canney says the stations in Gort and Loughrea will have their cells upgraded

Meanwhile, Deputy Canney says he has received assurances that garda numbers in Athenry will be kept at their original allocation.

It follows concern in the area, raised at Joint Policing Committee level by Councillor Gabe Cronnelly, that garda staffing has been reduced.

However Deputy Canney says garda management plan to restore staffing levels in Athenry to 6 gardai.

