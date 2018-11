Two Connacht Players Named On Irish Starting Fifteen To Face Argentina

Two Connacht players have been named in the Irish Squad to Face Argentina at a sold out Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Kieran Marmion starts at Scrum Half with Bundee Aki named in the centre.

Rory Best returns to lead the team in the first of the Guinness Series games.

Best missed out on Ireland’s summer tour to Australia through injury and was not part of the squad that travelled to Chicago last week.

He is joined in the front row by Cian Healy and Tadgh Furlong. Iain Henderson and James Ryan start at lock with Peter O’Mahony, Sean O’Brien and CJ Stander filling the backrow slots.

Kieran Marmion partners Jonathan Sexton at halfback with Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw at inside and outside centre respectively.

Jordan Larmour is named at fullback for his first start at Aviva Stadium. He is joined in the back three by Jacob Stockdale and Keith Earls.

The replacements for Saturday are Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Dan Leavy, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery and Andrew Conway.

The match will be live on RTE and Channel 4

IRELAND Team & Replacements (v Argentina, Guinness Series 2018, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, November 10, kick-off 6.30pm):

15. Jordan Larmour (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 7

14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 70

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 36

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 10

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 12