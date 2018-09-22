Two arrested following serious early morning assault in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation in a serious assault in the city in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at around 3am at Riverside, Woodquay and Gardai remained at the scene until around 10 this morning.

The victim, a man in his 40’s, suffered serious injuries during the assault and was taken to University Hospital Galway.

However, Gardai say his injuries are not life threatening.

Two men – aged in their late teens – have been arrested at the scene and are being questioned at Mill Street Garda Station.