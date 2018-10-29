Two All-Ireland Handball Titles For Galway

Galway won two All-Ireland titles out of two on another successful afternoon for Galway handball.

U21 Doubles: (Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen) /Cian Ó Conghaile (MicheálBreathnachs) v Dylan Caulfield/Padraig Cooney (Kilkenny) 21-17 21-12

Diarmuid Mulkerrins and Cian O’Conghaile became the first Galway men to win the U21 Doubles 60×30 in the 52-year history of the competition. Mulkerrins defeated Dylan Caulfield in the U21 singles final where he became the first Galway man to win that title. The Galway pair lost the All-Ireland minor 60×30 title last year but put in a superb display in Offaly to create further history for Galway handball.

Emerald Masters “B” Doubles: Willie Corcoran/Mike Shaughnessy (Salthill) v Nicky Casey/Jimmy Mythen (Wexford) 18-21 21-7 21-15

Willie Corcoran and Willie Shaughnessy ensured that Galway completed a double of All-Ireland titles as they accounted for Wexford pair Nicky Casey and Jimmy Mythen. Corcoran lost the 60×30 All-Ireland Emerald Masters “B” Singles final against Wexford’s Stephen Murphy three weeks ago but it was a different story on Sunday as the Salthill pair came from behind to seal All-Ireland glory.

Interclub Competition

The interclub competition commenced this Friday with a cracking tie between Claregalway and Williamstown in the Junior B competition. Williamstown beat Claregalway by 85 points to 66 and qualified for the semi-finals against Moycullen. The other semi-final sees InisOirr face Annaghdown. Both semi-finals are due to take place in Salthill handball club this Sunday (4th November).

The interclub is a team of 4 males, made up of 2 singles and 1 doubles. There is one entry in the Junior (Moycullen) and no entries in the Open.

Moycullen are the defending Junior B Championsbut will face stiff competition to retain their title. This promises to be a fantastic event with plenty of excellent handball in store.

Junior B:

Friday, 26th October Venue Claregalway

Quarter Final: Claregalway66-85 Williamstowm

Sunday 4th November, Venue: Salthill

Semi Final 1: Moycullen v Williamstown

Semi Final 2: InisOirr v Annaghdown

Sunday 4th November, Salthill

Final: Moycullen or Williamstown v InisOirr or Annaghdown