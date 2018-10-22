Twelve Connacht Players Called Into Irish U18 Squads

Following their success this year in the Interprovincials, Connacht have been honoured with no less than twelve players called up to the Irish U18 Schools and Club squad for a training camp that will be held next week. Diarmuid McCormack and Diarmuid Kilcommins have been called into the Irish Schools Squad while Donnacha Byrne, Eoin de Buitlear, Hubert Costello, Oisin McCormack, Darragh Murray, Cian Scanlon, Cathal Forde, Aodha Hession and Shane Jennings have been called into the Clubs Squad.

The Connacht Players Are:

Ireland U18 Schools Squad

Forwards:

Diarmuid McCormack (Clongowes/Galway Corinthians/Connacht)

Backs:

Diarmuid Kilcommins (Coláiste Bhaile Chláir & Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Ireland U18 Clubs Squad

Forwards:

Donncha Byrne (Sligo RFC/Connacht)

Eoin de Buitléar (An Ghaeltacht & Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Hubert Costelloe (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Oisin McCormack (Ballinasloe RFC/Connacht)

Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Cian Scanlon (An Ghaeltacht & Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Backs:

Cathal Forde (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Aodha Hession (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Shane Jennings (Ballinasloe RFC/Connacht)

Conor O’Shaughnessy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)