Galway Bay FM newsroom :

Turloughmore Hurling Club is to get new improved facilities.

The club has been granted planning permission to build a new all-weather training area, with a hurling ball wall and flood lighting in Lackagh.

The planned synthetic pitch will be 2,200 square metres.

County planners have imposed a condition stipulating that the flood lights must only operate betwen 8a.m and 9.30p.m