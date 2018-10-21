Tuam Stars and Kilkerrin/Clonberne Retain Senior and Intermediate Championship Status

Tuam Stars retained their Senior Football Championship Status this morning with a 1-9 to 0-9 win over Barna this morning in Annaghdown.

At half time Tuam Stars lead 1-5 to 0-6. Jamie Murphy controubtion 1-3 with the goal coming from a penalty.

Five of Bearna’s 0-6 came from frees, two from Jason Lyons and three from Ryan Folan.

Tuam scopred the first three points of the second half through Conor Doherty, Shane Curtin and Noel Henry while Bearna had to wait seventeen minutes before another Ryan Folan free made it 1-8 to 0-7.

Brian Mannion pointed for Tuam in the 19th minute of the second half and in the last fifteen minutes Bearna could only add two points through Conor Kerrin and a Jason Lyons Free as Tuam Held on to their senior status.

Cortoon Shamrocks needed to beat Kilconly by 0-6 if they were to avoid a relegation play off but could only win by 0-4 with a final score of Cortoon Shamrocks 2-9 Kilconly 0-11. The defeat sending Kilconly down to relegation.

The score at half time was 1-4 to 0-4 with the Cortoon goal coming from Martin Boyle. They added another goal from Alan Boyle in the second half to put themselves 0-7 points clear but with Paul Mannion scoring 0-3 for Kilconly, Kilconly outscored Cortoon 0-4 to 0-1 in the final four minutes plus added time.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne retained Intermediate Status for next year with a 0-10 to 1-5 win over Athenry in a game that saw both teams finish with fourteen men.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne lead at Half-Time 0-4 to 0-2 with Athenry having a man sent off but Athenry rallied and a penalty levelled matters as Kilkerrin/Clonberne also had a man sent off in a tense finale. However, two late points sealed the win for Kilkerrin/Clonberne.

Results

Senior Relegation

Tuam Stars 1-9 Barna 0-9

Cortoon Shamrocks 2-9 Kilconly 0-11

Intermediate Relegation

Kilkerrin/Clonberne 0-10 Athenry 1-5.