Tuam school refused permission to remove ‘anti-social magnet’

Galway Bay fm newsroom– A secondary school in Tuam has been given approval to make some changes.

The school has been given approval to convert 4 classrooms on the first floor into two new classrooms.

However, planners have refused to allow the college demolish a ball court, despite the argument that it has become an attraction for anti-social behaviour and weekend drinking.

In refusing permission for the demolition element of the plans, council planners state that the ball court, albeit constructed in the 1950s, contributes to the surrounding protected structure.

Therefore, they state that its demolition would have a serious detrimental impact on the setting of the protected nearby church and would impact on the character of the area.

Photograph: jarlaths.ie