Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tuam road has reopened this afternoon following an eight hour closure due to a serious traffic incident this morning.

A man in his 30s is in a serious condition at UHG following a single vehicle road crash at Cloonacauneen at around 5am.

The man was the only occupant of the car, which is understood to have hit a wall.

He was taken to UHG where he’s described as being in a very serious condition.