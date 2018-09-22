15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Tuam rally to support proposed Quiet Man Greenway in North Galway

By GBFM News
September 22, 2018

Time posted: 5:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Preparations are building ahead of a rally in Tuam tomorrow (23/9) in support of the development of the ‘Quiet Man Greenway’ in North Galway.

The event will be held ahead of a vote by the county council on Monday – on whether to sanction a feasibility study for a proposed greenway between Athenry and Miltown.

Supporters of the project will gather at Tuam Cathedral at 3pm.

Some councillors believe the goverment’s review on the possible extension of the Western Rail Corridor from Athenry to Claremorris should be completed before a feasibility study into a greenway is carried out.

Councillor Michael Connolly believes the rail review should be a priority at this time.

The motion for a feasability study went before the council this time last year and was rejected.

However, councillor Peter Roche says another delay would impact the opportunity to apply for funding from the Government’s Greenway funding.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
