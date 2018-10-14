Tuam mother and baby home campaigner to receive honorary degree

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Historian Catherine Corless, who uncovered the Tuam mother and baby home story, will be conferred with an honorary degree at NUI Galway tomorrow.

She is one of 4 recipients of honorary degrees from the university this autumn.

Catherine Corless from Brownsgrove will be conferred with a Doctor of Arts at NUI Galway on Monday afternoon. (15/10)

On Tuesday, musician Sharon Shannon will be conferred with a Dctor of Music.

A Doctor of Laws will be conferred on disability activist, Helen Rochford Brennan on Wednesday morning, while Brendan Dunford of the Burren Life project will be conferred with a Doctor of Science on Wednesday afternoon.