Alan Murphy

Tuam meeting to gather support for Quiet Man greenway

By GBFM News
August 22, 2018

Time posted: 3:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special meeting will take place in Tuam this evening to gather support for the development of a greenway from Athenry to Milltown.

It follows a meeting held in Athenry last night as part of the Quiet Man Greenway Campaign.

It envisions a greenway of over 40km along the disused rail line that would link together Athenry, Tuam and Milltown.

Organisers say both meetings are opening a ‘vigorous’ campaign to gather support from all public representatives.

This evenings meeting will take place at the Correlea Court Hotel in Tuam at 6.30 and all local businesses are being urged to attend.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
