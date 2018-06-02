15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Tuam man to be ordained to the priesthood this weekend

By GBFM News
June 2, 2018

Time posted: 10:25 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Tuam native will be ordained to the priesthood this weekend. (Sunday 3rd June)

Gerard Quirke is the son of the late Anne and Gerry Quirke from Parkview Drive.

His sister Teresa, who worked at St Jarlath’s Credit Union in Tuam, died in London last December.

He’ll be joined at his ordination on Sunday by his sisters Caroline, Carmel and Christina and his brother Joseph.

The ordination takes place at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 3pm tomorrow.

He’ll celebrate his first mass of thanksgiving at the cathedral at 7.30pm on Monday evening.

