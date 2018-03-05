Tuam and Loughrea to be included in national radon survey

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Homes in Tuam and Loughrea are to be included in national radon survey.

The Government plans to introduce a national pilot scheme to tackle the problem of radon gas.

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment is launching the survey this month to assess radon testing and remedial works .

The study will then inform a financial incentive scheme that will be included in future legislation.

Radon is a naturally occurring gas but exposure to it over long periods increases the risk of lung cancer.

Remedial action is possible but can be costly.

The survey and the financial incentive scheme which will follow, will help those living in older houses that need to take anti-radon measures.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says the study will be carried out by the Environment Protection Agency, and will focus on 1,200 homes in six locations including Tuam and Loughrea