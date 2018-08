Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam Home Survivors Network has labelled the Children’s Minister’s letter to Pope Francis as ‘nothing more than a publicity stunt’.

The group argues that there is no option other than to convene an inquest and complete an exhumation.

Minister Katherine Zappone hit the headlines when she mentioned mother and baby homes to the Pontiff during his Irish visit and passed him a memo on the subject when they met.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more….