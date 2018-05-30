Tuam historian says adoption scandal is not surprising

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam historian Catherine Corless says the emerging adoption scandal is not surprising.

It follows yesterday’s revelations of incorrectly recorded adoptions at St Patrick’s Guild in Cork.

The agency registered 126 couples as the birth parents of the children they were adopting, and nearly two thirds of these children were never told they were adopted.

Catherine Corless, who uncovered the mass grave at the former Tuam Mother and Baby home, says the latest revelations are no big surprise given what happened in Tuam.

As part of her work, she investigated possible illegal adoptions to the US and other countries.

