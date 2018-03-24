Tuam Educate Together school secures permission to increase enrolment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Educate Together National School in Tuam has secured permission to increase enrolment to normal size.

The school at Dublin Road is one of five nationwide that was originally told by the Department of Education they could only enrol on a ‘half stream’ basis.

The move sparked local campaigns in Tuam, Tramore, Trim, New Ross and Castlebar – as parents felt the Government was not living up to it’s pledges on denominational education.

Fianna Fail’s education spokesperson has welcomed news that the five Educate Together schools have now been given the green light to expand to normal size.

Deputy Thomas Byrne says it’s good to hear agreement has been reached but he remains concerned that site restrictions are still in place at some of the schools.

Deputy Byrne says the Government talks about increasing multi denominational education, but the reality of the situation seems completely different.