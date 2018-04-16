Tuam councillors propose ways to honour Tuam playwright Tom Murphy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam councillors are hoping to honour playwright Tom Murphy with a plaque or named building in his home town.

The matter has been discussed this afternoon at a meeting of the Tuam district.

Murphy is an Irish dramatist who has worked with the Abbey Theatre in Dublin and Druid Theatre in Galway.

Murphy was born in Tuam in 1935, and is the youngest of 10 children.

He attended the Archbishop McHale College, and later became a metalwork teacher.

Murphy’s first successful play, A Whistle in the Dark, was performed at the Theatre Royal Stratford East in London in 1961.

Among the suggestions to honour the local artist are the installation of a plaque at the town hall, or the renaming of a street or building.