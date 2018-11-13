15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Tuam councillors in call for further powers to be devolved to municipal district level

By GBFM News
November 13, 2018

Time posted: 12:29 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county secretary and the corporate policy group are being urged to review standing orders in a bid to devolve more powers down to municipal district level.

At a meeting of Tuam district, councillors argued that having to bring proposals to the CPG or the main council for final decision was hampering work and stalling progress.

Referring to a standing order which prohibits media from attending MD deputation meetings, Fianna Fail councillor Donagh Killilea argued the media should be allowed to attend except in cases of sensitive information.

Officials stated they would seek the advice of the county secretary and the CPG.

For more on this story tune in to The [email protected] for Galway…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Light Up Galway with us on Friday night!
November 13, 2018
Survey underway in city to assess trees at risk of falling
November 13, 2018
Cold water thrown on plans to ban election posters in city
November 13, 2018
Two men appear in court over fist fight on road in Renmore

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 13, 2018
Over The Line Connacht Club Championship Review
November 13, 2018
Jockey Leigh Roche heading to India
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK