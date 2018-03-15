15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Truck Driver Required in South Galway

By Damian Burke
March 15, 2018

Time posted: 2:21 pm

WANTED
TRUCK DRIVER IN SOUTH GALWAY AREA

We are currently recruiting for an experienced part time/ full time Artic truck driver
How would you like to work with an enthusiastic team in a role that requires excellent driving ability and customer
service skills.

You will need a full clean truck licence, Hazchem Certificate, CPC card and some driving experience. Full training will
be provided. Must be flexible, Saturday work available.
Working with Oil tankers, flat trailers and low loaders.

Please email your CV to [email protected].

