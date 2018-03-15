Truck Driver Required in South Galway

WANTED

TRUCK DRIVER IN SOUTH GALWAY AREA

We are currently recruiting for an experienced part time/ full time Artic truck driver

How would you like to work with an enthusiastic team in a role that requires excellent driving ability and customer

service skills.

You will need a full clean truck licence, Hazchem Certificate, CPC card and some driving experience. Full training will

be provided. Must be flexible, Saturday work available.

Working with Oil tankers, flat trailers and low loaders.

Please email your CV to [email protected].