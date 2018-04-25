Tributes pour in for Tommy Varden RIP

Tributes are being paid to one of the great characters in Tuam and Galway football after the passing of Tommy Varden last night at the age of 79. The man who will always be remembered as the sponsor of the Galway football team that won the All Ireland football titles in 1998 and 2001, Tommy (pictured above with John O’Mahony and his wife Gerardine) was also involved in the fundraising drive to redevelop Tuam Stadium in recent years and was a much respected voice on all matters Gaelic football in the county. Only last Friday week, Tommy was presented with a signed Galway jersey at the 20 year commemoration dinner of the 1998 victory by the Galway squad. This morning on the Keith Finnegan Show on Galway Bay FM, tributes were paid by Kevin O’Dwyer, Jim Carney and John O’Mahony.

First up was his long time friend and fellow member of the Development Advocates for Tuam Stadium, Kevin O’Dwyer…

Next up were his good friends Jim Carney and former Galway manager John O’Mahony, while we also hear the great man himself Tommy telling one of his many great stories at the graveside of Sean Purcell in 2005…

Tommy with Enda Kenny after Galway beat Mayo in the Connacht Championship in 2016 in Castlebar. “What are you going to do for us Enda?”, was Tommy’s question to the Taoiseach as Chairman of the Development Advocates for Tuam Stadium!