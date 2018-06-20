15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Traveller Pride celebration taking place in the city today

By GBFM News
June 20, 2018

Time posted: 12:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A celebration of Traveller culture and heritage is underway at the Ballybane Resource Centre today

Traveller Pride is hosted by the Galway Traveller Movement and is featuring a range of events showcasing traditional Traveller activities.

Storytelling, tin smithing and horse care demonstrations are just some of the activities on offer until 5 this evening

Tune in to the [email protected] for Galway to hear Joanna Corcoran from the Galway Traveller Movement while FYI Galway will be attending the event from 5…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday June 20th 2018
June 20, 2018
Apple Chief says tech giant may consider locating another data centre in Ireland after abandoning Athenry plan
June 20, 2018
Participants sought for major Dementia study at NUI Galway
June 20, 2018
Foundations poured for new facilities at Tuam Stadium

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 20, 2018
TEAM CONNAUGHT ATHLETES RETURN HOME WITH MEDALS AND MEMORIES GALORE FROM THE SPECIAL OLYMPICS IRELAND GAMES
June 20, 2018
County Junior, Intermediate And Senior Camogie Championship Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK