Transport networks returning but with limited services

By GBFM News
March 3, 2018

Time posted: 10:18 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport networks will be back in action today, but they’ll be operating limited services.

All airports are due to reopen – although Ryanair and Aer Lingus have cancelled some early morning flights and passengers are advised to check their websites.

Bus Eireann are resuming some routes in the West, North-West and South-West this morning – with services in eastern parts scheduled to depart from early this afternoon.

Luas trams will make a decision at 9am – while Dublin Bus are due to resume from midday subject to road conditions.

Irish Rail say 12 o’clock will be the earliest they’ll be in a position to run trains from.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
