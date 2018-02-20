15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Transport Minister slammed for ‘ignoring’ requests for increased Galway roads funding

By GBFM News
February 20, 2018

Time posted: 4:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Minister Shane Ross is being slammed for ignoring requests for increased funding for Galway’s road network.

It’s long been argued by Galway’s public representatives that the county receives just a fraction of the cash needed to maintain it’s roads.

Roads in some areas have regularly been described as being in a ‘third world’ and ‘unsafe’ condition – a situation many say is getting worse every year.

A motion was sent to Minister Ross in recent weeks by the County Council urging him to allocate emergency resources to address serious deterioration of the network.

Councillor Joe Byrne says the Transport Minister has so far ignored the request, and Loughrea Councillors will be asked to approve a roads programme this week.

Councillor Byrne says the under-investment will cost the Government extra money in the long-run.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
